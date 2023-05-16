Travis Howze said his life changed when he responded to a warehouse fire 16 years ago.
Nine of his firefighter colleagues died in the blaze on June 18, 2007, in Charleston, S.C., and Howze’s experiences at the scene provided a personal tipping point in a life of escalating and compiling incidents of trauma.
“There were hundreds of traumatic events that happened throughout my life, but I had compartmentalized them,” Howze said.
Howze served in the U.S. Marine Corps and as a police officer before becoming a firefighter. He said he existed in a culture that viewed vulnerability as weakness.
“I was supposed to be tough,” he said. “I was not supposed to have these feelings, so I buried them.”
Howze now travels the country as a motivational speaker, author and comedian, warning of the hazards when public safety personnel neglect their mental health needs.
“After that (warehouse) fire is when it all spiraled out of control for me,” he said. “I was trying to hold it together so nobody would notice, but everybody noticed but nobody would help because we hadn't been educated on (mental health).”
Howze shared his experiences with post-traumatic stress disorder before an audience of about 250 members of local law enforcement agencies and emergency services personnel Tuesday morning at University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center. It was the first of two local presentations to area first responders. The second presentation will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Heritage Center.
Statistics indicate members of Howze’s audience are at risk of mental health crises as a result of their roles. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation estimates that there are between 100 and 200 firefighter deaths by suicide annually -- double the rate of the general population -- and a recent Ruderman Family Foundation report on mental health and suicide of first responders found that police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.
“The culture that exists in the emergency services is that of a tough-guy, tough-girl persona, and we have a real issue addressing when we need help,” Howze said. “The culture is changing, for the better, but we are still light years away from where we need to be.”
Howze said the emergency services culture emphasizes stoicism in the face of escalating trauma -- the detriment of first responders.
“I was a guy who ruined his marriage, who ruined his own career, because I was too afraid of getting the help that I needed because I was afraid that people would see me as weak,” he said. “You don’t see Superman crying. You don’t see Superman begging for help from anybody. We create this heroic culture and it makes it extremely difficult to ask other people for help.”
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said mental health is an issue for law enforcement and emergency services at all levels.
“It’s extremely concerning that more first responders are taking their own lives," compared with deaths in the line of duty,” Kennedy said. “We need to get to the root of the problem of what’s causing these people in our professions to harm themselves, and we need to try to find solutions to make the workplace better for them.”
Howze said his message is applicable to all law enforcement and first responders, not just those in urban areas.
“Trauma is trauma,” he said. “We don’t place one above the other. Just because I went through what I went through, it doesn’t diminish anything any of you went through. Most people won’t experience a catastrophic event like (the 2007 warehouse fire), but most people here will experience their own trauma. It’s traumatic exposure after traumatic exposure after traumatic exposure and never dealing with it that puts you in a mental-health crisis and we never see it coming because we’re not educated on it.”
Kennedy credited Mae Hingtgen, CEO of Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, with helping to bring Howze to Dubuque.
“Anything we can do to help our officers and firefighters and EMS in our local area better cope with situations and have long, healthy lives we want to do it,” Kennedy said.
