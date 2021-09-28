Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools is receiving $25,000 to go toward science, technology, engineering and math efforts.

The group was awarded an Impact Grant from the Alliant Energy Foundation to increase STEM programming in Dubuque, according to a press release.

The foundation was one of six Iowa-based organizations to receive the grants, which totaled $160,000, to support projects that impact customers and communities served by Alliant Energy.

