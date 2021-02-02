LUANA, Iowa — Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle that ran out of gas in Clayton County boosted another one to flee the scene.
Bryce A. Benson, 24, of La Crosse, Wis., recently was arrested and is charged in Iowa District Court of Clayton County with first-degree theft, second-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine.
Court documents state that Benson was driving a stolen vehicle on U.S. 18 at 1 a.m. Oct. 17 when the vehicle ran out of gas. Benson walked toward a farm in an attempt to get gas when he saw a Clayton County Sheriff’s Department deputy discover the stolen vehicle. Benson entered a nearby machine shed, stole another vehicle and fled the scene.
A search of the first stolen vehicle uncovered items “later identified as stolen property from multiple Wisconsin law enforcement agency investigations,” according to documents.
The second stolen vehicle was recovered in La Crosse on Oct. 19.