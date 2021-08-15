The Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team revealed over the past week that positive cases are on the rise in the county, with the great majority caused by the delta variant.
This, coupled with an only slowly increasing vaccination rate and uncertainty in data accuracy, has troubled the Dubuque County Board of Health enough to approve local contact tracing staff and take bold actions.
Between Aug. 4 and Wednesday, Aug. 11, 93 Dubuque County residents tested positive for COVID-19. The week before that — from July 28 to Aug. 4 — 43 new county residents tested positive. The week prior — between July 21 and July 28 — 32 new county residents tested positive.
While that is low compared to the weekly positive cases at the height of the pandemic, Board of Health member and Medical Associates’ infectious-disease specialist Dr. Hendrik Schultz said the trend is suspiciously familiar.
“What we see, in my experience, is the upward slope of another surge,” he told fellow Board of Health members at their meeting Wednesday night.
And based on Iowa Department of Public Health data shared by the incident management team, a great majority of recent positive cases were due to the delta variant.
According to the data, the delta variant arrived in Dubuque County in June, representing just over 22% of the 80 positive cases reported that month. By July, the delta variant made up more than 86% of the 108 cases that month.
Between Aug. 1 and 11, Dubuque County had seen 125 positive cases, 75% of which were the delta variant. The remaining 25% were what has been called the Britain variant, which was a worry before delta arrived.
A look inside the age breakdown of recent cases also gave health officials cause for alarm.
Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 11, eight of Dubuque’s positive cases (or 7%) were children 10 years old or younger. Another four cases (or 4%) were teens from 15 to 18.
That worried board members given that school is set to start back next week.
“We have heard from many, many parents in the schools,” said board member Diane Pape-Freiburger, a career nurse. “We do have children testing positive. If they become ill, will they have to go back home?”
Schultz said that children can transmit COVID-19 just like they can any other virus.
“It does not care what age you are, what race or gender, what political party you are,” he said. “It just wants a host.”
Schultz said students, teachers and staff need to at least wear masks when school returns as a “moderate first step,” despite the law passed by Republican Iowa lawmakers and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in the spring that bans schools from requiring them.
Another jarring statistic is that 24% (30 cases) of the positive cases in the period between Aug. 1 and 11 were among residents 65 years and older, those most at risk for hospitalization and death from COVID-19. That is remarkable mainly since 93.6% of the county’s residents in that age group had been fully vaccinated by Wednesday.
All the cases listed above are just those who tested positive for the virus. County health officials, though, said anecdotally that they know many vaccinated people are not getting tested when they get sick because they think whatever they have must be something else.
That, plus the IDPH reporting less frequently and no longer contact tracing, creates a hazy picture.
“With the variant and how transmission is changing and the reporting is changing, nobody really knows how much more we really have,” Schultz said.
To help the county get a firmer idea of transmission in Dubuque County, the Board of Health approved hiring a full-time contact tracer for the Visiting Nurse Association — the county’s contracted public health arm — to resume calling those who test positive. The position will cost $52,000 through the end of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2022. VNA Director Stacy Killian said Wednesday that Crescent Community Health Center offered to cover $25,000 of the cost with money the center had received from the federal government.