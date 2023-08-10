Authorities are warning of an extremely harmful drug recently detected for the first time in the Dubuque area.
The Dubuque Drug Task Force reported that xylazine — which is used for sedation and pain relief in veterinary medicine — was detected in a mixture of fentanyl and heroin that was seized by the task force in June. The Iowa crime lab confirmed the presence of xylazine in the substance last week.
“It’s a major concern,” said Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy. “It wasn’t until recently that we found it in our area, but it has been linked to many overdose deaths around the country.”
Kennedy said he first heard of xylazine a year or a year and a half ago, noting that many drugs tend to start being seen on the East Coast and make their way west.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public safety alert in March about an increase of fentanyl mixed with xylazine. That release reported that 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA in 2022 contained xylazine.
“We have seen it across the division, but we’re still getting information on it,” said Emily Murray, public information officer for the Omaha Division of the DEA. “I don’t think we’re seeing it like they are in other parts of the country. Not to say it’s not here. It certainly is, but we have not seen it at those high levels.”
Sgt. Adam Williams, of the Dubuque Drug Task Force, said xylazine is commonly found combined with fentanyl. However, xylazine cannot be detected in a substance outside of a lab environment.
“Fentanyl is mixed with everything imagined these days,” he added. “Now, there’s not only really dangerous fentanyl in these substances, but xylazine is making these conditions even worse for doctors and emergency responders to treat people. The user does not know xylazine is in there. The dealer won’t know it, unless they’re the ones mixing it in.”
Xylazine prolongs the effects of fentanyl and increases the amount of time between withdrawal symptoms, Williams said. It also increases a person’s heart rate, slows down breathing and can cause skin ulcers.
“The dangerous part of it is the slowing down of the breathing,” Williams said. “Fentanyl and heroin already do that, and this just exacerbates those symptoms.”
The DEA alert in March also states that drug mixtures including xylazine can also lead to severe wounds, including tissue rotting that could possibly lead to amputation.
Naloxone, a drug that can stop opioid overdoses, is also ineffective against xylazine, which is not an opioid. However, Williams stressed that anyone experiencing an overdose should still be given naloxone to help with fentanyl and heroin.
“Xylazine is out there, and eventually something will be out there worse than xylazine,” he said. “Substances are not responding to naloxone the way other opioids do. That safety net with naloxone isn’t going to be there for xylazine with drugs mixed in. It’s important to get emergency medical attention and not rely on Narcan.”