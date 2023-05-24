The longtime owners of a Dubuque restaurant are planning to retire and seek new owners for the more-than-60-year-old business.
Jeff and Linda Field, co-owners of Jack’s Chicken Palace, 1107 University Ave., have placed the business up for sale with local real estate agency Kirby Realty, though both owners emphasized that the restaurant will remain open during the search for a new owner.
“It’s hard to sell it because I still enjoy doing it, but it’s getting harder (when) I’ve been at it for so long,” said Jeff, 56. “I’ll miss the customers.”
Jeff said the business opened in 1962 as Feeney’s Chicken Palace and later was purchased by Jack Terry.
When Jeff began working at Jack’s Chicken Palace as a 15-year-old high school student, Terry’s son in-law, Nick Hancock, had just purchased the business.
“They taught me slowly, and eventually, I worked my way to the fryers,” Jeff said. “ ... When I first started, Jack was still around helping out in the mornings. He’d make salads, and he was quite the character.”
Hancock sold the business to Jeff and Linda around 2005, though he retained ownership of the building at the time.
When the Fields first took over the business, their children, twins Jenna and Tyler, were 2 years old. Now 19, the twins have worked at Jack’s Chicken Palace for the past five years.
In addition to the fried chicken, one of the most popular menu items at the restaurant is the onion rings, according to Jeff and Linda.
“People go crazy for that, and the salads, too,” Linda said. “All the salads are homemade.”
Hancock sold the building that houses Jack’s Chicken Palace in February, to Rob Donovan, and the Fields continued leasing space over the past few months, according to Jeff. The building is not for sale.
The building also is home to University Cut ‘N Style, 1105 University Ave., which Linda Field owned for more than 30 years. About three years ago, she sold the business and now rents a chair there as a cosmetologist, which she said she will continue to do after Jack’s Chicken Palace is sold.
Kirby Realty owner and broker Travis Kirby worked his first job at Jack’s Chicken Palace as a high schooler and said he is glad to help move the business forward now by handling the sale.
“When I worked there, I learned a lot about work ethic, and getting to meet a lot of the regulars was kind of an eye-opener for me about how many people loved to go to that place. People would come back to visit family, and Jack’s was always one of those stops that they would have to make,” Kirby said. “I kind of got to know the cult following of Jack’s Chicken Palace.”
Both Jeff and Linda agreed that the generations of families who have returned to eat at Jack’s Chicken Palace are among their sweetest memories of their time as owners.
“In 41 years working at a place, you get to know a lot of people and a lot about them,” Jeff said. “It’s going to be hard to walk away from that.”
Customer Laura Blum, 51, was raised in Dubuque and has fond memories of family meals at Jack’s Chicken Palace.
“Growing up, a lot of times we would get their fries and their macaroni salad to supplement our supper, and as we got older we would get the chicken as a family,” she said. “The taste of their food is just excellent.”
Blum still lives in Dubuque, only about a block away from Jack’s Chicken Palace, and stops by at least once a month, almost always ordering the macaroni salad. She said she hopes to continue patronizing the restaurant once new owners are established.
“I like the aspect of it being a family-run business, and it’s a good staple of Dubuque,” Blum said.
Those interested in more information about the sale of the business can contact Kirby Realty at 563-542-0489.