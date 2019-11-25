Lilian Schoenhard used a glue stick and crayons, scissors ads a coffee filter, paper and a pipe cleaner to make her creation.
The 5-year-old from Dubuque made a snowman facsimile of “Frozen” character Olaf Sunday during an event that drew more than 50 of the youngest members of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.
“It was fun gluing things on,” said Schoenhard, a kindergarten student at Resurrection Elementary School.
Schoenhard and the other girls participated in the Girl Scouts’ “Frozen Fun” event at Mystique Community Ice Center. The event drew girls in kindergarten and first grade.
Organizers developed a series of activities that dovetail with the recent release of “Frozen II,” the latest movie about the adventures of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and the rest. In the films, the cast sets off on brave journeys.
The “Frozen Fun” activities reflected the films and the tenets of the Girl Scouts, according to Mikayla Ahrens, senior girl experience manager with the local organization.
“We’ll be making some ornaments that they can use to decorate their own house,” Ahrens said. “We’ll be talking about how Girl Scouts encourages everyone to embrace their individuality and embrace their differences, just like Elsa and Anna embrace their differences in the movies. We’ll also be making some snowmen based on Olaf. One of the lines of the Girl Scout law is ‘considerate and caring.’ So, we’re going to talk about how Olaf is considerate and caring in the movie. He is kind of the glue that holds their little team together. We’re going to talk about each and every one of us can be considerate and caring in our own everyday lives.”
The event opened with girls making either ornaments or snowmen, then swapping stations when they had completed the task.
Ziana Florence, 6, of Peosta, Iowa, had finished her snowflake ornament and just begun her snowman.
“It was fun doing it because I was so excited,” said Florence, a first-grade student at Seton Catholic School.
Florence is a big fan of “Frozen.”
“I like Kristoff, Elsa and the reindeer,” she said.
About 10 girls wore Elsa-inspired blue dresses to the event, which also featured a life-sized Elsa greeting participants.
Mariah Balmer, Dubuque area specialist with the local Girl Scouts, said the organization boasts a busy calendar of events.
“We do outdoor events, we have leadership and entrepreneur events as well as life skills things,” she said. “We have a lot of those coming up. Every month we have one event for each age level of Girl Scouts in the area.”
At the “Frozen” event, a race called the “Iceberg Relay” helped teach togetherness and teamwork to the participants.
“We’re learning about being a sister to every Girl Scout, which is another line of the Girl Scout law,” Ahrens said. “It means that even though we’re not sisters in the traditional sense, we want to treat everybody else as we would want to be treated – with kindness and respect and help to encourage all of our Girl Scout sisters.”
Schoenhard planned to place decorations on her snowman and hang up her creation at home.
Her mom, Trisha Schoenhard, said she’s glad Lilian is “part of a community of girls doing things together and learning good life lessons.”