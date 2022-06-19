Reynolds signs workforce bills
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday signed three bills into law that she said will help address the state’s workforce woes during Iowa Association of Business and Industry’s annual conference in Dubuque.
Reynolds told a crowd of hundreds of business professionals and government officials that the new laws — passed by the Iowa Legislature this year — will remove what she sees as barriers to Iowans reentering the workforce. She called them examples of “bold policy” that have made room for “growth and prosperity” during her time in office.
One law signed by Reynolds cuts the amount of time people can collect unemployment benefits after losing a job from more than six months down to four months, and prohibits them from turning down a job offer while collecting unemployment.
Another law Reynolds signed Thursday increases the number of children who can be cared for by a child care center worker to seven children 2 years old and younger, and 10 children 3 or 4 years old. It also lowers the minimum age at which child care workers can care for children without adult supervision to 16.
The third law Reynolds signed expands work-based learning programs for high school students, creates health care workforce recruitment programs and restricts city and county government inspections of manufactured homes.
Dubuquers find explosive in yard
Dubuque residents Brad and Melissa Williams made a potentially explosive discovery while putting in a new backyard fence last Sunday afternoon.
While digging holes for fence poles at their home on Sarah Street, Brad spotted something strange in a mound of dirt. After some quick searching on the internet by Melissa, it became clear what they were holding in their hands — an old military explosive device.
After Melissa and Brad called the police at about 3:20 p.m., 25 properties in the area were evacuated and traffic to Sarah Street and a portion of Maryville Street were blocked off as emergency responders attempted to assess the danger the munition posed.
The mortar round was wrapped in a shrapnel blanket and transported to a remote area in Iowa, where it was detonated with explosives. Shortly before 7 p.m. on June 12, the evacuation order was lifted.
Sinsinawa Dominicans downsizing at Mound
SINSINAWA, Wis. — For almost 180 years, the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa Mound have cared for the land, their neighbors and one another.
But with the dwindling number of sisters over the decades, the 450-acre Sinsinawa Mound campus, which includes 425,000 square feet of building space, is undergoing some radical changes to ensure its future.
The congregation headquartered in rural Grant County, Wis., is working with a real estate company to sell some of the buildings on its campus in hopes of finding a buyer that aligns with its mission.
For the past five years, the congregation has been in planning mode, focusing its efforts on finding a partner who would be interested in taking over the campus’ three-story Rotunda building, a 95,640-square foot space that includes the Queen of Rosary Chapel and a 500-seat auditorium, among other amenities.
In addition to the Rotunda building, the St. Clara Convent and the Siena complex are also on the market. The St. Clara Convent, which includes both residential and multi-purpose space, is 59,400 square feet.
The Siena complex includes an industrial kitchen, Sinsinawa Bakery, a dining hall, a pool, living and community spaces, offices and meeting space. The building totals 162,700 square feet.
The buildings are listed with Milwaukee-based Cushman & Wakefield|Boerke, a real estate company that specializes in office, industrial and retail markets.
Galena resident files lawsuit over Parker resort
GALENA, Ill. — A Galena resident is suing the city and the developers of a major resort project, requesting that the court invalidate the City Council’s approval of a planned unit development and subsequent ordinances related to the endeavor.
The lawsuit filed by Wendy Clark alleges that city officials failed to meet the requirements of city codes and state law in approving rezoning requests for The Parker project on the property that includes Galena Marine Hospital. It also argues that city officials did not adequately consider the impacts of the project on nearby residents when making their decisions.
The proposal first came before the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals in February. After multiple meetings this spring, City Council members last month approved an ordinance rezoning the property from limited agricultural to planned unit development, along with an ordinance formally annexing 56.2 acres of the 80-acre development that was located outside city limits. Those ordinances cleared the way for work to begin on the project.
The lawsuit filed in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court names the city, project architect James Baranski and development groups True North Quality Homes and Bien Vie as defendants.
Hempstead student earns perfect ACT score
After earning a 33 on her first attempt at the ACT last summer, Cora Harvey was pleased with her score.
But when the incoming Hempstead High School senior learned about Dubuque Community Schools’ Pave the Way Testing Day event, which allows all juniors in the district to take a free post-secondary exam, she decided to give the ACT another go in March.
Cora bettered her results by more than one point — she received a perfect 36, the highest possible score on the ACT.
In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2021, just 4,055 out of nearly 1.3 million students who took the test received a 36, equating to about one-third of 1%, according to the ACT’s annual profile report.
Cora was honored for her achievement at this week’s meeting of the Dubuque Community School Board. Superintendent Stan Rheingans said her score marked only the third time in his 10 years as superintendent that a student in the district had earned a perfect 36.
Dubuque County finishes recount; totals unchanged
The Dubuque County Auditor’s Office on Wednesday finished its administrative recount of ballots from 15 precincts, and vote totals are unchanged.
County supervisors on Monday approved the recount of precincts 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 18, 22, 23, 26, 32 and 34 after officials learned of an error possibly affecting 19 ballots in last week’s primary election.
County Auditor Kevin Dragotto decided to pursue the recount per the recommendation of the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office after Dubuque County and multiple other counties using the same model of Unisyn ballot counting machines experienced paper jams.
In Dubuque County, the jams caused 19 ballots across those 15 precincts to be spat out by the machines after they were first cast. The ballots then were entered again into the machines.
Officials were concerned that such ballots might have been counted twice as a result, so they recounted the 4,271 ballots in those precincts.
Dragotto said Wednesday that the recount revealed no ballot having been counted twice after all, leaving vote totals unchanged.
