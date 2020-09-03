DARLINGTON, Wis — An outdoor music concert featuring local talent is planned for this weekend at the Lafayette County Fairgrounds in Darlington.
DriverFest will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the grandstand. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Driver Opera House in Darlington.
Tickets are $10 for adults, while children who are 12 and younger can attend for free. Food will be available for purchase at the event.
The event will feature musicians including Tom Hackl, Steve & Sadie Fitzsimons, Rich Leinberger, Tina Schliem, Jim Jacobson, Clarey Knellwolf, Ellie Hemming, Jayci Schliem and Madyson King, according to an online announcement. The music will be provided in a “safe environment with room for social distancing.”