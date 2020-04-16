Nick Doland is doing his best to keep busy.
The co-owner of Doland Jewelers in Dubuque still stops by the shop for a few hours each day. And even when he’s not physically there, he fields phone calls, answering questions and guiding customers through industry changes.
Doland said customers can continue to shop for items on the business’ website and acquire them through free shipping or curbside pickup.
“There’s not a whole lot else that we can do right now,” he said. “This has really put our business on hold.”
Local jewelers are now multiple weeks into prolonged closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With their showrooms shuttered, these businesses no longer can offer the one-on-one, face-to-face interactions that long have been cornerstones of the business model.
Meanwhile, concerns about virus transmission and an inability to procure necessary parts have slowed efforts to conduct most custom projects and repairs.
Jonathan McCoy, owner of McCoy Jeweler in Dubuque, said his business actually closed its doors before an order from Gov. Kim Reynolds mandated the move.
“We’ve been proactive in doing anything we can to reduce the transmission,” said McCoy. “We have a fond attachment to our staff, as well as our customers. Anything we can do to reduce the risk for both of those groups is important.”
But while McCoy understands the reasons behind his store’s closure, he acknowledged that he is longing for a return to business as usual.
McCoy Jeweler still is “wrapping up projects” that had begun before the novel coronavirus led to the business’ closure. However, the shop is not taking in any new items.
Doland Jewelers has taken a similar approach.
Doland noted that the very nature of jewelry — where and how it’s worn —means it can contribute to the spread of COVID-19.
“This is stuff that people are wearing on their hands and wrists,” Doland explained. “Even when we can reopen, we’ll have to revisit how we can bring in the jewelry and watches in a safe way.”
Doland noted that Mother’s Day represents the second-biggest holiday of the year for jewelers, outpacing Valentine’s Day and lagging only behind Christmas.
He’s already resigned to the fact that Mother’s Day sales this year will pale in comparison to past ones.
“Right now, it is hard to tell if we will even be open by then,” he said.
Once the country is reopened, economic uncertainty could continue to take a bite out of sales. Doland thinks consumers might still be reluctant to buy jewelry for occasions like anniversaries or birthdays.
However, he is confident that engagement rings will continue to be strong sellers.
“Even during recessions and depressions, people don’t hold off on engagements,” Doland said. “I do think we’ll see a bit of a surge in the number of engagement rings we sell when we are open again.”
McCoy, meanwhile, is confident consumers will return to the marketplace with a sharpened awareness about supporting local businesses.
“When things reopen, I believe people are really going to plant a flag in local,” McCoy said. “Through this whole thing, people are seeing what local businesses bring to a community. It has never been more obvious or easier to grasp what it means to support local.”