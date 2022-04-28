The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Levi A. Mentz, 31, of 107 E. 32nd St., was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Central Avenue on charges of domestic assault with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Mentz assaulted Molly J. Kolodziej, 33, of 2644 Central Ave.
Justin D. Beck, 28, of 3103 Jackson St., No. 1, was arrested at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday at Southwest Arterial and U.S. 20 on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-offense operating while intoxicated.
Kyler H. Jungblut, 20, of 2015 Chaney Road, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $1,140 worth of tools at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Debra A. Averkamp, 64, of Benton, Wis., reported a case of wire fraud resulting in the theft of $1,000 between 5:55 and 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Dodge Street.
Samuel J. Pfafe, 28, of 2045 Chaney Road, reported the theft of $9,620 worth of tools between 5 p.m. Monday and 4:50 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Dubuque Appliance, 190 John F. Kennedy Road, reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 1:10 and 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at the business.
Becky L. Benson, 48, of 2720 Zwingle Court, reported the theft of $4,000 between 12 p.m. Saturday and 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Randy A. Pitz, 65, of 2707 Washington St., reported a burglary to his residence resulting in the theft of items worth $1,010 between 9:30 and 11 p.m. April 22.