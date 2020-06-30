SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill on Monday released the names of four of the six people injured in a “severe” head-on crash Saturday night, but he said he did not have condition updates on them.
The crash occurred at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday on Lafayette County O.
Gill reported that a northbound vehicle driven by Cameron SJ Doyle, 21, of Shullsburg, crossed the centerline and hit a southbound vehicle driven by Heather M. Mick, 34, of Shullsburg.
Mick and her three passengers — Twyla M. Mick, 61, of Shullsburg, and two boys whose names have not been released — all were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, a press release states. Three of them later were airlifted to Madison for additional medical treatment, while the fourth was released. Authorities have not disclosed which of the four were airlifted.
Doyle was airlifted to Madison from the crash scene, while his passenger, Hunter D. Alt, 20, of Plain, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, then later airlifted to Madison.
“I have no further information as to the extent of injuries sustained or current condition of the occupants,” Gill said via email Monday.
He wrote that the investigation so far has confirmed that Doyle’s vehicle was partially in the southbound lane at the time of the crash and that speed does not appear to be a factor in the wreck.
“However, further investigation is ongoing to determine other contributing factors,” he wrote.