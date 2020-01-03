GALENA, Ill. — A Galena nonprofit that provides occupational opportunities for people with disabilities has started work on a large expansion project.
The Workshop is expanding its facility at 706 S. West St., adding floor space and a garage for the nonprofit’s vehicles. The 7,800-square-foot expansion will cost about $1.26 million.
Launched in 1961, the Workshop has been providing work opportunities and job training for people with disabilities living in the Jo Daviess County area.
Alyssa Havens, program director for the Workshop, said planning began one year ago after input was gathered from staff and workshop participants.
“We found that there were a lot of safety concerns over a lack of storage space and that we weren’t entirely (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant,” Havens said. “We decided that we needed an expansion.”
Along with expanding floor space, the facility’s bathrooms will be enlarged and renovated. The garage will be attached to the rear of the building.
Susan McBride, a member of the Workshop’s board of directors, said the nonprofit’s vehicles primarily are used for transporting participants and picking up laundry orders from contracted local businesses. She said the vehicles have experienced mechanical issues due to prolonged outdoor exposure.
“We needed an enclosed area for the trucks,” McBride said. “Sometimes the vehicles weren’t able to turn on because they were left outside.”
The entire project is being funded through an estate donation from the Wearing family to support expansion efforts. Havens said the donation means the nonprofit won’t have to take out a loan to fund the effort.
Construction likely will wrap up in May. Havens said operations inside the building likely will not be impacted by construction.
She said the project will pave the way for future growth.
“We would like to continue to grow with more jobs, and we are able to do that more efficiently and more safely with this expansion,” Havens said.
Once the project is completed, McBride would like to see the Workshop bring on additional clients.
“We know there are people in the community that are still not being served,” she said. “I’d like to see us address that.”