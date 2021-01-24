Dubuque City Council members last week agreed to rezone a lot on the West End for the potential construction of an occupational health clinic.
Council members voted, 7-0, to rezone the 5.6-acre property at the intersection of Northwest Arterial and Chavenelle Road from a planned industrial to a general commercial district.
Officials from Medical Associates Clinic have said they plan to open a clinic to serve Dubuque Industrial Center and surrounding communities, though no firm timeline for the project has been established.
Members of Dubuque Zoning Advisory Commission voted, 7-0, earlier this month in favor of the rezoning.