GALENA, Ill. — The filing deadline for write-in candidates for the Nov. 8 election in Jo Daviess County is approaching.

Any person interested in becoming a write-in candidate must file a declaration of intent form by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, according to a press release.

