PATCH GROVE, Wis. — Although it is their third time seeking the public’s blessing, River Ridge School District leaders are optimistic that a confluence of circumstances are working in their favor as they attempt to pass a bond measure during the Nov. 3 general election.
If voters assent, the district will refinance the $2.3 million cost of constructing an athletic complex in Patch Grove — a project that has attracted notoriety, but, supporters say, has benefited students.
The marching band practices on the new football field. Physical education classes run on the track. Middle schoolers play during recess.
“Everyone who is a taxpayer in the district has seen it grow from its infancy to now,” said Superintendent Clay Koenig.
He believes having a physical structure to point to will assist district leaders as they make their pitch to the electorate.
The tax rate, currently at $11.22 per $1,000, would decrease to an estimated $10.21 if the referendum is approved and $9.86 if it is rejected.
The referendum is the third that the district has held related to the athletic facility. The desire to construct it came with the consolidation of the district’s student body at its Patch Grove campus.
The school board closed the upper elementary school in Bloomington in 2017 after the Patch Grove building was expanded. However, students still utilized the football field and track at the Bloomington campus.
After an unsuccessful attempt during a 2016 referendum to obtain voter authorization to borrow $1.5 million, the school board moved forward with constructing a new athletic facility in Patch Grove. The board financed the project using a method of borrowing that did not require voter approval.
District officials explained that waiting to pass a referendum would have increased costs by $80,000 per year and necessitated retaining ownership of the Bloomington campus at a cost of $60,000 annually. They later sold it to a private company.
In February, a second referendum was rejected by one vote, with 330 ballots cast in favor and 331 against.
“In hindsight, we should have picked a more popular election,” said School Board President Kenny Nies. “This time … we will have a huge voter turnout.”
The deal has grown sweeter since February.
Interest rates are “truly at a historical low,” according to Carol Wirth, president of Wisconsin Public Finance Professionals, who is serving as the district’s financial advisor.
Refinancing the loans used to pay for the project would cut the interest rate from 4.25% to 2.5%. Additionally, the district would receive more than $50,000 in annual state assistance to repay the bonds.
“Sometimes, you have to spend some money to save some money,” Nies said. “It’s that way in any business. You’ve got to run a school like a business at some point, but there are a lot of emotions involved when it comes to school stuff.”
If the measure is rejected, district officials will try again in 2021.