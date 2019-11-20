EPWORTH, Iowa — Authorities said a barn fire Wednesday near Epworth caused damage in excess of $100,000 to the structure and machinery.
No one was injured in the blaze at 23644 Kidder Road, which was reported just before 11:30 a.m. The structure is located just south of U.S. 20 west of Epworth’s city limits.
Crews from the Epworth, Farley, Centralia-Peosta and Dyersville fire departments responding to the structure found it “fully engulfed,” according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department
The barn, owned by Brian Kennedy, contained machinery and tools. It is considered a total loss.
Members of the family at the scene of the blaze declined to comment for this story.
The building was filled with equipment for a forklift repair company, according to Epworth Fire Chief Tom Berger.
“It’s mostly all machinery in the barn,” Berger said. “As far as we know, there weren’t any animals in there.”
Battling the blaze was difficult due to the presence of propane tanks, Berger said. Firefighters were forced to adopt a defensive posture to focus on keeping the fire from spreading.
“We know at least one of (the propane tanks) has gone off,” Berger said as crews worked at the scene. “Right now, the best thing we can do is try to contain the fire.”
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but it is not considered suspicious in nature.