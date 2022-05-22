Sixty years after graduating from Fulton Elementary School in Dubuque in 1952, Sidney Blum holds vivid memories of the years he spent there.
Now a resident of East Dubuque, Ill., Blum recalls days spent as the leader of the school patrol, directing traffic during drop-off and pickup times. Before school and during lunch, he and his friends would visit nearby grocery stores to purchase penny candy.
The children stayed on their best behavior around the principal, Henry Bregman, whom Blum described as “a fellow with a German accent and a disciplinarian” always dressed in a “dapper” suit and vest.
From performing in school skits led by the music teacher, Arline Dieterich, to using the ditto machine — a mimeograph-like printing device — in geography class, the daily rituals of Blum’s time at Fulton are still with him today.
“When I saw they were closing the school, it tugged at my heart a little bit because I always felt very close to it,” he said.
Dubuque Community School Board members voted in April to close Fulton at the end of the school year. District staff proposed the closure, as well as a goal to consolidate the district’s middle schools from three to two, amid concerns about lower-than-desired increases in state aid and the district’s declining unspent balance.
Falling enrollment also played a role in the decision. Fulton’s enrollment dropped from 359 students during the 2016-2017 school year to 243 this year, with next year’s projected enrollment down to 219.
To mark Fulton’s upcoming closure, the Telegraph Herald asked readers to share their memories and photos of the school. Dozens of people relayed stories of their favorite teachers, exciting field trips and school events, unique class projects and many other memorable moments.
“Fulton Elementary was my favorite school that I have ever attended. The teachers were wonderful, caring individuals who always made sure the students were well taken care of,” wrote Autumn Becker, who attended Fulton from third to fifth grade. “I hope the memories that have taken place within the building are cherished by alumni for years to come.”
History lessons
Fulton’s history begins in 1856, when the Dubuque Community School District constructed Couler Avenue School on the corner of Couler Avenue and Diagonal Street, according to a district press release.
In 1889, the building was renamed Fulton School in honor of Robert Fulton, inventor of the steamboat as well as an artist and engineer. Two years later, an addition was built onto the school at that original site.
In 1939, the school board called for a special election to build four new schools to replace existing ones, including Fulton. A new Fulton School was built in its current location at a cost of $212,763.73 and was dedicated in 1941. A nursery school and child care center was added in 1944.
A century after the building became known as Fulton, a 22-year-old teacher named Chris Nugent arrived at the school in 1989. She would teach there until 2003 before holding several administrative positions at the district level. In 2011, she returned to Fulton and has been its principal since.
Nugent has fond memories of the student projects during her years as a classroom teacher, which included building birdhouses, hatching baby chicks and making quilts by hand. Her office shelves hold albums with photos from school field trips to the Iowa Capitol building, Swiss Valley Nature Center, Living History Farms, Field Museum in Chicago and more.
“We were an expeditionary learning school, so we would go out to the community, get information and come back to the classroom and do projects centered around reading, writing and math,” she said. “We went to the Field Museum, and (the students) came back and made their own sarcophagus. We went to the planetarium, and they came back and created their own display of the planets.”
Beyond the excursions and activities, Nugent is most proud of the relationships and connections developed with staff, students and families.
“That’s who Fulton is. We’re known for being like a family,” she said.
‘A part of my childhood’
Family roots indeed run deep at Fulton, particularly for parents such as Amanda Peterson.
As a child, she attended Fulton. As a parent, she has watched three of her four children pass through its halls — Dylan, now in ninth grade; Maddyx, now in sixth grade; and Ashlynn, in first grade. Her daughter Keyara would have started at Fulton this fall, and Peterson’s nieces Kinley and Natalie Steege also attended the school.
“It’s sad that they’re closing,” Peterson said. “Fulton is our school.”
She said it marks the end of a chapter for her family, but she is grateful her children were able to experience the school she also loved.
“They got to share a part of my childhood,” she said. “ … I don’t have to try to explain to them what elementary school was like for me because they lived it, too. They got to see the inside of my school, and they got to have classes where I had class.”
Lucious Hines also attended Fulton in elementary school after spending a few years at Prescott Elementary School. He recalled science projects and snowball fights on the playground.
“I really liked this school,” he said. “In some sense, it made me feel safe, like I didn’t have to worry about things.”
Nugent was his teacher during his time at Fulton, and he was thrilled to learn that she had become the school’s principal when his children Xena, Lucious and Molly arrived at Fulton. The three students, who are in fourth, third and second grades, respectively, will take the inverse of their father’s path — beginning their education at Fulton and moving to Prescott this fall.
Captured on film
Jeff Dyer’s teaching career started at Fulton as a student-teacher in 1992. After one year spent teaching at Bryant Elementary School, he returned to Fulton as a fifth-and-sixth-grade teacher before transitioning to become the school’s technology coach.
In that role, Dyer led students in performing and producing a movie each year through an initiative called “Fulton Films.” A large piece of green construction paper taped to a wall served as a makeshift green screen before school officials painted one wall of a conference room a bright green.
The movies’ themes always tied in with students’ classroom learning. For example, the first film, “Blast Off,” connected to an outer space unit. Other movies included “visits” to ancient Greece and Egypt, as well as a movie in which severe weather was affecting the school.
But the one which now seems most prescient for Dyer is the 2007 creation, “Full Steam Ahead,” in which the Fulton building was literally disappearing.
“In the movie, the kids ended up time traveling back and meeting a young Robert Fulton,” Dyer said. “He’s dreaming of building the first steamboat, but he’s struggling to make it a reality and he’s about ready to give up on his dream, so Fulton School is going to be erased from existence. The kids have to convince him to believe in himself and believe in his dreams and build the steamboat so that their school can survive.”
Time travel can’t prevent the current closure of Fulton, but Dyer is looking to the past as he relives his time at the school. Since 2012, he has worked as the Learning Resource Center and technology coach at Sageville Elementary School, but he remains close with former Fulton students and staff.
“I’ve met some of the best teachers I’ve ever known, and some of my best friends, at Fulton,” he said. “I think we look back on those days with a lot of camaraderie. We all had a shared mission, and it wasn’t always easy. Working at Fulton really opened my eyes to a lot of the challenges in our community. There were a lot of families that were going through some really tough times. It certainly made me more aware and compassionate as a person.”
Friendships and formative years
For Fulton fifth-grader Kyra Collins, a highlight of each of her elementary school years has been “Park Day,” held at the start of the school year, when students visited a local park such as Eagle Point or Veteran’s Memorial Park.
“The whole school would go to the park, and we would make tie-dye shirts and do activities,” she said.
She also enjoyed signing up for “mini courses,” activities held several times each year during the school day that ranged from making bead animals to creating mindfulness jars with glitter.
Her classmates Jade House, Ella Riesing and Owen Ward recalled many other events during their time at Fulton, from open houses and carnivals to a coin drive for United Way and field trips to Sutton Swimming Pool.
Fourth-grader Austin Krausman said third grade at Fulton was “the best grade ever.” His teachers were nice, and students got to participate in fun activities such as the “third grade auction,” during which students could use tickets they earned for showing good behavior to bid on prizes.
“Being a younger kid is kind of like the pinnacle in the career of school,” he said.
This fall, the majority of current Fulton students will go to either Audubon, Prescott or Eisenhower elementary schools, based on those schools’ geographic proximity to Fulton. Families have had multiple opportunities to tour their child’s new school, and students are scheduled to visit their new schools on Friday, May 27, to meet their future classmates and teachers.
Owen said he is worried he will be “lonely,” as very few of his classmates will go with him to Marshall Elementary School. However, the new school does have certain benefits.
“Marshall has some different playground equipment, like a gaga ball pit,” he said. “And we can also play kickball on the baseball field.”
New beginnings
All Fulton staff also had the opportunity to be placed in a job within the district similar to the one they held at Fulton, selecting their new position based on seniority and the district’s current open positions.
This fall, Nugent will become the principal of Prescott. She looks forward to seeing some of her Fulton students and staff members in a new location, although the adjustment will take some time.
“Fulton has been my whole life. It’s weird to think of driving to work and driving somewhere else because this is where I always drove to work,” she said. “ … It’s obviously really sad. We’re a community, and people have a lot of connections to school. But it’s going to be OK, and we’re going to make it that way.”
District officials have not determined the fate of the Fulton building following the closure, although school board members recently added the sale of the property to a list of future project priorities on the district’s 10-year facilities plan. Superintendent Stan Rheingans emphasized at meetings earlier this year that the district will work with community partners to find a productive use for the building.
In reflecting on Fulton, Dyer said he has come to realize that although the closure is sad, the physical building matters less than the memories and relationships forged within its walls.
“What happened in those classrooms, the interactions we had with students and families … will always be there, and that’s reassuring, knowing that the work we did still matters,” he said. “Hopefully, we made a difference.”
