MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Two Manchester women are scheduled to be arraigned this week after authorities said they found 151 marijuana plants on their property.
Shayla K. Cole, 26, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with failure to affix a drug stamp, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts each of possession of methamphetamine and of marijuana.
Margaret J. Nueton, 66, is charged with failure to affix a drug stamp, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of meth and of drug paraphernalia.
Police began investigating the home at 460 S. Brewer St. at which Cole and Nueton reside after a "concerned citizen" reported an illegal grow operation, according to court documents. An officer went to an adjacent city-owned property and "observed the marijuana grow with (his) own eyes."
A search warrant was executed Aug. 5. Authorities reported finding 151 marijuana plants "that were still planted to the ground" as well as "several other stalks that had been cut down prior to the search warrant."
A bag found at the home contained 20 syringes, most of which had been used, and several marijuana pipes, according to court documents. The bag also contained Cole's passport, driver's license and court documents.
Authorities also said they found meth and a meth pipe near property belonging to Nueton.