The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Nickolas G. Kutsch, 26, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, reported the theft of $600 worth of items from Bunker Hill Golf Course, 2200 Bunker Hill Road, between about 3 and 7:10 p.m. Thursday.
  • Bonny L. Done, 65, of 2953 Kaufmann Ave., No. 88, reported the loss of $900 through unauthorized use of a credit card at about 2:55 p.m. Thursday.
  • Paul A. Nadermann, 60, of 2550 Anamosa Drive, reported the theft of $999 worth of items from 9442 Noonan St. at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
  • Amy J. Driscoll, 33, of 1920 Ungs St., reported the theft of $1,955 of items from a vehicle parked at 1600 Kerper Blvd. at about 9:12 a.m. Thursday.

