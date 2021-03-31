EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Two contested East Dubuque City Council races are on the ballot for the Tuesday, April 6, election.
Incumbent Dawn Stelpflug is being challenged by Jeff Burgmeier for the Ward 3 seat, while Tim Fluhr and former Council Member Jacob Walsh are both vying for the Ward 2 seat held by Adam Arling, who is not running for re-election.
Only one candidate, Brett Muir, filed to run for the Ward 1 seat, as incumbent Delbert Belken is also not running for re-election.
The Telegraph Herald sought to speak to the four candidates running in the two contested races about their stances.
Ward 2
Tim FluhrAge: 58
Occupation: Semi-tractor trailer freight driver
Past political experience: None
Fluhr believes the city government has neglected the needs of the lower neighborhoods that abut the Mississippi River, locally known as the Flats.
A resident of the Flats himself, Fluhr said more could be done by the city to avoid the damage that occurs with every major river flooding event.
“I was there in 2011 when there was the big flood,” he said. “The city should be preparing so something that bad can’t happen again.”
Working as a freight driver, Fluhr said he also is aware of the importance of strong road infrastructure, in which he said East Dubuque is sorely lacking. If elected, he promised to advocate for improving the city’s roads and water infrastructure.
Fluhr also wants the city to work to attract more businesses. He pointed to potential development in the southern portions of the city, along U.S. 20.
“I want to stop the city from shrinking, and we are going to need businesses if we want to do that,” he said. “We need businesses that bring people to East Dubuque that will generate more tax dollars for the city.”
Fluhr said he also will work to improve transparency by directing city staff to put more effort into informing residents of projects being pursued and by holding regular town halls, where residents can openly discuss ongoing city issues.
“I think residents deserve to know what is going on,” he said. “The city and (Mayor Kirk VanOstrand) are doing a good job, but I want more people to be informed on what they are working on.”
Jacob Walsh
Jacob Walsh did not respond to multiple phone calls requesting an interview for this story. Walsh served on the City Council from 2011 to 2017, then unsuccessfully ran for the Ward 2 seat in 2019. At that time, he also did not respond to requests for a phone interview for a similar story.
Ward 3
Dawn StelpflugAge: 63
Occupation: Retired
Political experience: East Dubuque City Council member from 2012 to 2015 and 2019 to present
Stelpflug has high hopes for East Dubuque, and she wants to continue to be a part of its progress.
Stelpflug, who is retired, said there have been many successes during her time on council, but she believes there still is much work that needs to be done to improve city infrastructure.
“I want to work with the city to improve our water mains and roads,” she said. “We need to get serious about getting this work done.”
Stelpflug said she has heard from many residents who believe East Dubuque’s road and water infrastructure needs substantial improvement.
She pointed to the opening of two new cannabis businesses as a source of new income that could be used to improve infrastructure.
“The city is going to see lots of revenue from that,” she said. “Having that money is going to give us the chance to get things done.”
Stelpflug said she also wants to work on constructing a new police and fire station. She said the current police station should be condemned and that the city should work to secure funding as soon as possible to construct a new building for police.
“At this point, restoration would be more costly than building something new,” Stelpflug said. “We need to get those guys in a decent place.”
Stelpflug said she also supports continuing to expand the city through annexation.
Jeff BurgmeierAge: 60
Occupation: Sales coordinator for Hodge Co. in Dubuque
Past political experience: None
Burgmeier believes it is time for change in East Dubuque, and he wants to help bring that about.
He said the city is in dire need of extensive street repairs and a revitalized downtown.
“Things are being taken care of the best they can be, but there is more that we can do,” he said. “I want to get more involved in helping out East Dubuque.”
Burgmeier said he believes the city will begin generating more revenue through the emergence of cannabis businesses in the community. He stressed that the money should be put toward improving city roads.
He also advocated for the city to put more effort into improving the downtown district on Sinsinawa Avenue.
“There are buildings down there that have been abandoned, and we need to work to get them torn down so something else can move in,” he said.
Burgmeier said he also supports the construction of a new fire and police station, suggesting that, when something is built, the city finds a way to repurpose the old fire station.
He added that he also wants the city to actively support East Dubuque District Library’s planned expansion project.
“We have a lot of good things that could be happening downtown,” Burgmeier said. “I want to make sure they are supported properly.”