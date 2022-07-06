American Heart Association recently recognized Dubuque Fire Department for its care of patients suffering severe heart attacks.

The fire department received the 2022 Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award for “its commitment to offering rapid, researched-based care” to these patients, according to a press release.

The award specifically recognizes the care of patients suffering from a heart blockage known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction.

“To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible by either mechanically opening the blocked vessel or using clot-busting medication,” the release states.

It’s at least the third consecutive year in which the Dubuque department has garnered the award.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.