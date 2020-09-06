Delaware County man proclaims innocence, sentenced to life in prison for killing wife
MANCHESTER, Iowa — An Earlville farmer maintained his innocence as he was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole for murdering his wife with a corn rake.
“This is supposed to be America where you have a fair chance of proving your innocence,” Todd M. Mullis, 44, told Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter during the sentencing hearing at the Delaware County Courthouse in Manchester. “I thought it was innocent until proven guilty. I feel this was the other way around.”
Mullis was convicted in September 2019 of first-degree murder in the death of Amy Mullis, 39, at the couple’s farm in November 2018.
Authorities said Todd Mullis fatally stabbed his wife, with whom he had been experiencing marital conflict, with a corn rake and then attempted to frame her death as a farm accident.
Bitter issued the sentence that was mandatory under Iowa law. He also denied a request by Mullis for a new trial.
Delaware County’s county attorney, John Bernau, said the outcome marks “a great day.”
“There was justice for Amy finally served,” he said.
Hundreds march in Dubuque in response to Kenosha shootings
With tears in her eyes and anger in her voice, Jakyra Bryant marched down North Grandview Avenue in Dubuque on Wednesday night.
“Hands up!” she shouted, microphone in hand.
“Don’t shoot!” a chorus of hundreds responded, reciting a phrase that has nationally become synonymous with calls for an end to unjust police shootings of Blacks.
Switching Places Foundation held the event attended by 300 people, representing a diverse array of races, genders and ages, following the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wis.
Gwendolyn Fountain said it was intended to increase awareness of racial injustice in the country, along with trying to foster community solidarity.
“We want to bring awareness to the community of another instance of overuse of force,” Fountain said. “We want to make our voices heard, and we want to bring the community together.”
Supervisors poised to discuss, possibly vote on mask mandate
Dubuque County supervisors will discuss and could vote on a proposed countywide face-covering mandate at their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The three elected officials also will consider other alternatives.
The county’s Board of Health last week unanimously approved recommending such a mandate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic after extensive public comment, both ahead of and during its meeting.
According to Supervisor Jay Wickham, it has become one of the most contentious issues he has had to consider in his time on the board.
“I’ve received well over 100 emails, gotten many phone calls,” said Wickham, who has been on the county board since March 2016. “At this point, I would say it is at least as high profile as the ATV/UTV issue, with as much public participation. That’s good. It’s a health issue, and for many people, it’s a personal issue.”
The proposed resolution is similar to one passed by the Dubuque City Council last month, and it would apply to all of the county outside of the city of Dubuque.
Among the opponents to the proposed mandate are 14 Dubuque County mayors who penned a letter to the Board of Health and Board of Supervisors. They argued that the county lacks the legal authority to implement such a mandate — a contention that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also continues to make; that the effectiveness of such mandates have not been proven and that the residents in their communities already are taking appropriate steps in response to the pandemic.
300 jobs safe as new owner buys Manchester plant
About 300 jobs in Manchester, Iowa, are safe following the purchase of one of the city’s major employers.
Atlas Holdings, based in Greenwich, Conn., recently announced its acquisition of the North American assets of Exide Technologies LLC.
The purchase follows a decision in June by Exide to file for bankruptcy. At the time, the company had filed notice with the State of Iowa indicating that its plant in Manchester would close. However, company officials insisted it would remain open while the company searched for a buyer.
The acquisition is being widely celebrated by local officials, who previously feared Delaware County’s second-largest employer would shutter.
“This is just huge for Manchester and the entire county,” said Donna Boss, executive director of Delaware County Economic Development. “It would have been devastating for us if the plant closed.”
With the exception of the name change, operations will largely remain the same at the battery manufacturing plant, said Melissa Floyd, vice president of communications for Stryten. All of the company’s 300 employees will maintain their positions, and a handful of positions have been added.
Elkader artisans relish town’s designation as cultural center
ELKADER, Iowa — Be it abstract paintings or photography portraits, the work of Elkader artist Jillian Webb Herrmann is linked by three words: movement, motion and connection.
Webb Herrmann moved to Elkader from North Carolina in 2014. That same year, she helped create the community’s first Art in the Park festival, which since has been an annual celebration featuring many local artists.
“It’s truly a blessing to have a community that supports the arts and sees the value and watched it grow over the years,” she said.
The arts and culture scene of Main Street Elkader was recently designated as a Cultural and Entertainment District by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and Iowa Arts Council. Districts are chosen each year for being an established hub of cultural activity.
Kate Lower, executive director of Main Street Elkader, said, “There are so many awesome things going on in Elkader for such a small town. Small towns can still thrive and offer these things. It takes the community to be passionate.”