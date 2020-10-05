Enrollment at area colleges largely continues to fall as schools experience varied impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five of the six local colleges that provided data to the Telegraph Herald reported enrollment counts this fall that were lower than they were five years prior. Five colleges also reported decreased enrollment from the fall of 2019 to this year.
School officials tied long-term trends to a variety of factors. In the shorter term, they reported varying degrees of impacts stemming from the pandemic.
Meanwhile, they are working on new initiatives and programs aimed at recruiting and retaining students.
“What we’re looking to do is really to focus our recruitment work and continue to forge those deep connections we have with the communities our campuses sit in and ensure that we are connecting with those prospective students,” said Victoria Livingston, executive director of enrollment and student success at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Pandemic impacts
Since the fall of 2015, enrollment is down by 25.8% at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, 20.5% at Clarke University, 19.8% at UW-P, 15.4% at Northeast Iowa Community College and 8.1% at Loras College.
Only the University of Dubuque had a positive five-year trend, with a 1.4% increase. However, enrollment at UD is down 2.5% compared to last year.
Clarke, UW-P, Lora, and NICC also have lower enrollments this fall than they did last year — ranging from 0.8% to 6.1% declines — though Southwest Tech saw a 3.2% increase since fall 2019.
Southwest Tech spokeswoman Katie Glass said the primary reason for the five-year enrollment decrease was the loss of a contract with UW-P for remedial courses. Since then, enrollment has fluctuated but is currently at its highest level since 2015.
Glass tied that rise to the college’s efforts to keep students engaged and retained during the pandemic. College officials also looked to recruit students opting not to go to four-year schools during the pandemic to work on liberal arts transfer degrees at Southwest Tech.
“I think we were a very desirable alternative this year to continue their education,” Glass said.
Livingston said the number of new freshmen at UW-P wasn’t greatly impacted by the pandemic. Initial data does suggest, however, that the pandemic might have impacted retention of students who were freshmen last year, she said.
Officials also saw slowdowns in enrollment among groups such as students of color and low-income students, Livingston said.
Kristi Strief, director of enrollment operations at NICC, said the college has fared well during the pandemic so far, potentially losing some students but gaining others who opted to stay closer to home. The pandemic’s impact on low-income and minority populations — two major populations that NICC serves — also might have contributed to an enrollment dip this fall.
Strief said she is more concerned about the fall of 2021 because local COVID-19 restrictions prevent college officials from engaging with high school students in person. It also is challenging to showcase hands-on learning opportunities.
“I think people are definitely second-guessing what their plans are, and it’s just hard for those schools to be able to showcase what they have to offer,” Strief said.
Enrollment efforts
Even as local colleges weather the pandemic, they have their eyes on efforts to meet enrollment goals.
Clarke President Thom Chesney said he hopes to see a slight enrollment increase next fall from initiatives such as introducing more transfer degrees with community colleges, adding a master’s degree in athletic training and resuming the school’s Master of Business Administration.
“Our numbers this year are right at, maybe just a little bit above where we have planned,” Chesney said. “We were excited not to lose students over the summer who said in the spring they were coming.”
Clarke officials hope to see slow growth and to raise undergraduate enrollment back to around 900 students by 2026, Chesney said. Undergraduate enrollment is 659 this fall.
At Loras, officials are focusing on retention through initiatives such as offering tuition-free ninth and 10th semesters, said Mary Ellen Carroll, the school’s senior vice president.
They also are introducing new graduate programs with an aim of doubling graduate enrollment from about 100 to 200 students over the next five years.
“By adding slightly to our graduate program offerings and our continuing-education offerings, we’re able to appropriately increase the number of graduate students,” she said.
UD officials expect their traditional undergraduate enrollment numbers to stay fairly consistent in the coming years, said Bob Broshous, vice president of enrollment management and dean of admission.
However, they seek to reach more adult learners through UD’s LIFE accelerated degree program. Officials recently opened a site for LIFE programming in Meridian, Idaho, and the first students are enrolling there this fall.
UD also is growing its graduate programs through offerings such as a new master’s degree in management.
“My overall impression is … the total numbers are really good for us right where we’re at,” Broshous said. “We’d like to grow those LIFE programs and help more adult students, and the traditional graduate programs, we think, will grow as well.”