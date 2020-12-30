The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Adam J. Kerstein, 36, of 511 Garfield Ave., Apt. 207, was arrested at 4:06 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.
- William W. Oglesby, 53, of 511 Garfield Ave., No. 203, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of second-degree theft.
- Kevin T. Porter, 32, of Harvey, Ill., was arrested at 5:58 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Central Avenue on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
- Orlandis F. Murriel, 32, of 1551 Bluff St., No. 1, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Central Avenue on warrants charging three counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, disorderly conduct, two counts of failure to appear in court and two counts of violation of pretrial supervision.
- Robert J. Krall, 59, of 2176 Northstar Drive, reported the theft of a cellphone and other items worth $650 at about 7:20 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Dodge Street.
- Jenna L. Nannenga, 35, of 1835 W. Third St., reported a case of fraud resulting in the theft of $1,143 between Dec. 23 and Monday.