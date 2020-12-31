Tuesday night’s winter storm dumped up to a foot of snow on portions of the tri-state area.
The storm officially deposited 7.4 inches on Dubuque, according to the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office. The city’s official measurements are taken at Dubuque Regional Airport.
Dubuque Lock and Dam No. 11 reported 7 inches.
Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Dave Riniker said his office responded to 15 crashes during the storm.
“It doesn’t look like there were any injuries,” he said. “Some of these were vehicles that slid into the median and didn’t sustain damage.”
Dubuque police responded to 13 crashes during the storm, according to Lt. Ted McClimon.
Other area snowfall totals ranged from 4 inches in Elkader, Iowa, and Prairie du Chien, Wis., to 11.5 inches in the area of Maquoketa, Iowa, and 12 inches at Bellevue (Iowa) Lock and Dam No. 12.
Jackson County Engineer David Dryer said plow crews dealt with 10 or more inches of snow during the course of the storm.
“We ran until 6 p.m. (Tuesday),” Dryer said. “The crews were out again at 4:30 (Wednesday morning), and things are getting opened back up.”
Dryer characterized Tuesday’s storm as fairly typical.
“At least there were no blizzard conditions associated with it,” he said.
Platteville received 5 inches in the storm, according to the weather service.
“We had one property damage crash and seven slide-offs,” said Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman. “I was pleasantly surprised that there were so few, based on when the snow started.”
Elsewhere, Manchester, Iowa, reported 6 inches and Rickardsville, Iowa, 7.1.
The Stockton, Ill., area reported 9.5 inches.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner said deputies were busy Tuesday evening, as travel conditions deteriorated.
“We had 36 motorist assists and two property-damage accidents,” Turner said.
There were no reported injuries.
Jo Daviess County authorities had asked motorists to avoid travel Tuesday evening.
The weather service predicts another round of snow arriving Friday, Jan. 1. The New Year’s Day storm could result in an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow in the tri-state area.