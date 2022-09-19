Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Bellevue, Iowa, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A family recently opened a new shop in Bellevue selling clothing, candy and ice cream.
The Putman family — Craig, Tessa and their daughter, Kylee — opened Sweet Boutique at 101 S. Second St. during Labor Day weekend. Tessa said the store’s space had been vacant for years, though it used to house a flower shop.
“My daughter does screen-printing (for clothing) on the side,” Tessa said. “She always wanted to do a boutique on the side. A friend of mine had given me the idea for the candy, and I had the idea for the soft serve ice cream. No one in town does soft serve ice cream and bulk candy like we do.”
Tessa said the Putmans were able to put the store together in just two and a half weeks prior to opening, but they plan to add more inventory in the coming weeks.
For clothing, she said, the current inventory is geared toward women, but items for children, teens and possibly men will be added in the future.
The Putmans also are working to add more options to their bulk candy selection.
“We’re trying to get older, retro candy from when I was younger and stuff that you wouldn’t see in a gas station,” Tessa said.
The soft serve ice cream is from Flavor Burst, and Tessa said Sweet Boutique will have eight flavors at a time. The Putmans plan to rotate flavors out every so often, and they hope to have options such as pumpkin ice cream in the fall and peppermint around Christmas.
“It’s been great just with the amount of support and how busy we’ve been,” she said. “They used to have Flavor Burst years ago in the gas station, so people are just excited that it’s back in town.”
Sweet Boutique is open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and the store opens at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with a yet-unset closing time. More information on the store can be found on Facebook.
