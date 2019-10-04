Police said a man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning and later was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Brandon R. Wilwert, 37, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Wilwert was traveling south on Kerper Boulevard near the intersection with Kerper Court at 2:29 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle.
The vehicle struck a telephone pole in the median of the roadway.
Wilwert was treated and released and then arrested on a warrant charging failure to appear.
Wilwert was cited with failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of financial liability and fraudulent use of registration when police discovered that the vehicle was bearing Wisconsin license plates that did not match Wilwert’s vehicle.