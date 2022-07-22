9 to 11 a.m. Learn to recognize different leaves and trees and create a wind chime while looking over the Mississippi River. Suggested for ages 7 to 11. Admission: Free. More information: 563-556-0620.
Great Jones County Fair
Today through Sunday, 800 N. Maple St., Monticello, Iowa
8 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Concerts, harness racing, stock cars, fireworks and more at one of the world’s oldest county fairs. Tickets available for purchase online and at the gate. Concert tickets are not included in admission. Admission: $5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and $10 after 1 p.m. Friday; $10 all day Saturday and Sunday; free for children 10 and under. Event tickets and more information: greatjonescountyfair.com.
Susan Miller Hellert Book Signing
Saturday, Mathias Ham Historic Site, 2241 Lincoln Ave.
1 to 2 p.m. Local historian Susan Miller Hellert, author of “The Langworthy Family: Dubuque’s First Family and Hidden History of Dubuque,” will hold a program and book signing at the Ham House. Admission: Free. More information: 563-557-9545, ext. 218.
Mid-America H.O.G. Rally: Pork Tornadoes and Foo Foo Dolls
Saturday, Q Casino Back Waters Stage, 1855 Greyhound Park Road
7:30 p.m. The official send-off party for the first Mid-America H.O.G. Rally hosted in Dubuque will have a free, all-ages concert open to the public, featuring party band The Pork Tornadoes and ’90s rock tribute band the Foo Foo Dolls. The concert will be held rain or shine. Rally information: tinyurl.com/35x3kyjs. More information: 563-582-3647.
Music in the Gardens: Go Your Own Way, Music of Fleetwood Mac
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free outdoor concert series presents a night of Fleetwood Mac’s most memorable songs. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Food available for purchase. Freewill donations may be given at intermission. More information: 563-556-2100.
