The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Cody A. Gabriel, 29, of Norwalk, Iowa, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Friday at Southend Tap, 55 Locust St., on charges of assault causing bodily injury and second-offense operating while under the influence. Court documents state that Gabriel assaulted Roger W. Weis, 68, of 4010 Sunlight Ridge, at Southend Tap.
Davonta D. Anderson, 29, of 275 Valeria St., was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Anderson assaulted Melanie M. Udelhofen, 36, at their residence on Thursday.
Brian D. Jasper, 44, of Epworth, Iowa, was arrested at 6:57 p.m. Thursday at 2050 John F. Kennedy Road on two counts of domestic assault. Court documents state that Jasper assaulted Amber S. Jasper, 43, on two different occasions Thursday at their residence.
Jamie L. Becker, 37, of 2525 Elm St., was arrested at 6:55 p.m. Thursday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and interference with official acts-bodily injury. Court documents state that Becker assaulted Brian D. Schlarmann Sr., 55, at their residence on Thursday, as well as injured Officer Nathan Goedken.
David A. Carson, 43, 2006 Humboldt St., reported the theft of a motorized wheelchair valued at $4,000 from the intersection of East 14th and White streets at about 5:50 a.m. Friday.
Chelsee A. Datisman, 28, of 2123 Graham Circle, reported $700 worth of damage to a vehicle parked at 2150 Twin Valley Drive between about 6:35 and 6:40 a.m. Friday.