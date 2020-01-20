A Dubuque man recently pleaded not guilty to rape and burglary charges linked to two separate incidents.
Dominoe L. Raggs, 28, of 1460 Central Ave., Apt. 6, entered the written pleas in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charge of first-degree burglary and second-degree sexual abuse-forcible rape.
His next court hearing in each case is slated for March 16.
In the first case, court documents state that Raggs was one of the people who attacked Cody M. Dole, 24, of 47 E. 14th St., in his home at about 4:15 p.m. Sept. 22 while his then-5-month-old was present.
Dole told police that someone knocked on his apartment door and, once it was opened, three men wearing bandannas over their faces rushed into his residence. One of them — a juvenile — was carrying a BB gun, while another had a golf club.
Documents stated that Dole and the man with the golf club -- later identified as Cory A. Bryson, 20, no permanent address -- fought over it, then Dole reached for the BB gun, prompting the boy holding it to flee the home. He said the other two men eventually fled the house as well.
Dole told police that during the struggle, he was punched in the face and chest multiple times and kicked repeatedly.
Last month, Bryson pleaded guilty to felony second-degree burglary.
Court documents alsto state that Raggs met a woman on Nov. 25, got her to come with him to an apartment on Central Avenue, held a knife to her throat and then raped her. Raggs denied the accusation.