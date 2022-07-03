Seven former players who starred with the Chicago Cubs or Cincinnati Reds already are lined up to sign free autographs and meet fans in Dyersville in the days around this year's Major League Baseball game.
Local organizers provided the list of confirmed players to the Telegraph Herald prior to making a public announcement. Additional players are expected to be added.
They will be featured during Fan Fest, which will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at St. Francis Xavier School, 203 Second St. SW.
The former players confirmed so far are:
Hall of Famer pitcher Fergie Jenkins, who also won the National League Cy Young Award in 1971 with the Cubs.
Infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist, who was the World Series Most Valuable Player in 2016 with the Cubs.
Pitcher Carlos Zambrano, who led the league in wins in 2006, pitched a no-hitter in 2008 and was named to three All-Star teams with the Cubs.
Catcher Geovany Soto, who was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2008 with the Cubs.
Three members of the "Big Red Machine" that won the World Series in 1975 and 1976 -- shortstop Dave Concepción and outfielders George Foster and Ken Griffey Sr.
A schedule of when each former player will sign autographs has not been released yet.
The Cubs and Reds will square off on Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Field of Dreams.
