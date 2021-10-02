Sorry, an error occurred.
CASCADE, Iowa — A clothing drive is being held through the end of October in Cascade.
Knights of Columbus Council 930 is hosting a Coats for Kids drive and is seeking new or gently used winter apparel, including coats, hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and boots.
All items should be thoroughly washed before donation.
Collection boxes have been placed at Cascade High School, Cascade Elementary School, Aquin Elementary School, Brother’s Market and the local parish churches.
Distribution will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Knights of Columbus hall, 100 Thomas St. SE.
