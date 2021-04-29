One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque.
Calista J. Fuessley, 22, of Center Point, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Barrington Drive. Police said Molly M. Burger, 65, of Dubuque, was stopped at the stop sign on Barrington, then she pulled out onto the highway in front of Fuessley’s vehicle.
Burger was cited with failure to obey a stop sign.