EPWORTH, Iowa — As Brian Hartbecke emerged from the henhouse on his family’s Epworth farm, clutching a basket of smooth brown eggs, he carefully closed the door behind him.
Seconds later, with a loud squawk, a black australorp chicken wriggled under the door and emerged, slightly ruffled, to peck at the ground alongside her fellow birds.
“I’ve always been going to cut a little door in there,” said Brian, chuckling, as he walked across the yard to meet his son Joshua Hartbecke.
The two men are the latest in a multi-generational line of Hartbeckes who have farmed the land in Iowa. Together, they now raise cattle, pigs and chickens on more than 300 acres of Epworth farmland, selling the animals’ meat and eggs at local farmers markets and through direct marketing under the name Hartbecke Cattle Co.
According to Joshua Hartbecke, there has been a Hartbecke farming in Iowa since his great-great-grandfather arrived in 1868. The family made its way to Dubuque County in the mid-20th century, when Brian’s father, Elray Harbecke, left his farm near Colesburg and purchased land in Epworth.
In the early 1970s, Brian bought a farm of his own, just half a mile down the road from the farm where he had been raised, and moved there with his wife, Connie, after their marriage in 1975.
It was on that land that Joshua and his two siblings were raised, and it’s on that land that he and Brian still live and farm today, along with Joshua’s six children and Connie.
Brian said the variety of tasks and the independent nature of a farmer’s life is the reason he’s still at it nearly 50 years later.
“I get to do my own thing every day, and I don’t have to do the same thing all day long,” he said. “ … (I also enjoy) raising the animals and having family with us here. We may not always get along, but who does in any job?”
From an early age, Joshua also loved the outdoor, hands-on work that life on a farm offered.
“You’d never find me in the house,” he said. “I was out helping Dad haul sileage at 8 years old. To this day, I’d rather be out here.”
During Josh’s childhood, the Hartbeckes raised about 300 head of cattle. Today, that number is closer to 100 cattle, mainly Hereford and Angus bulls and cows.
The family also raises pigs and broiler chickens during the summer, along with about 30 chickens that are kept year-round for their eggs.
“They’re free range,” Brian said of the laying hens. “Yesterday, we turned them out, and I don’t think it was 15 minutes before they were clear down to the road.”
Joshua’s children, following in his own footsteps, frequently can be found helping with chores and following their father or grandfather around the farm.
“The four-wheeler doesn’t have enough seats to hold them all,” Brian said.
The cattle, which are raised without antibiotics, are processed in Viroqua, Wis., when they are about 30 months old. The Hartbeckes’ hogs also are processed there, while the broiler chickens are processed in Rock City, Ill.
This summer, Joshua plans to raise about eight to 10 pigs and 300 chickens, as well as 15 turkeys, which will be ready just in time for Thanksgiving.
The family began selling their meat and eggs at Dubuque Winter Farmers Market in 2021, and last summer, they set up shop at the outdoor markets in both Dubuque and Dyersville, as well.
A vast array of beef, chicken and pork products are available — including tenderloins, brats, brisket, ribs, chops, ground chuck and even chicken feet and necks. Some of the farm’s most popular products include steaks and chicken legs, according to Joshua and Brian.
“I’ve got a guy from Minneapolis, Minn., who already told me he wants four tomahawk steaks in July for a party,” Joshua said. “He comes down to the (Dubuque) farmers market about once a month.”
Molly Van Gorden, of Asbury, discovered Hartbecke Cattle Co.’s stand at the winter farmers market about two years ago. Since then, she has purchased products from the farm almost every week at the market.
“My family eats very meat-based, and … buying locally and buying animal products is very important to me,” she said. “His prices are fantastic, especially for your basic meats like hamburger and steak. It’s so high quality, and it just tastes so fresh and so good.”
Van Gorden’s family also enjoys organ meats they purchase from Hartbecke Cattle Co., including liver, heart and kidneys.
“That’s something that I can’t buy at the store, so it’s been awesome to be able to outsource more nutritious foods for my family that way as well,” she said.
