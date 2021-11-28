A sentencing hearing has been set for a Dubuque teen who shot another teen this summer.
The hearing for Davon M. Cornwell, 17, of Dubuque, will take place on Monday, Dec. 6, at the Dubuque County Courthouse. Cornwell previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, interference with official acts while armed with a firearm and possession of marijuana.
The willful injury charge stems from a July 26 shooting in the parking lot of Hardee’s, 420 Rhomberg Ave. Court documents state that Cornwell shot Alexander J. Carman, now 18, after “some words were exchanged” between the two.
Plea documents state that the two other charges stem from Aug. 6, when Cornwell resisted arrest while in possession of a firearm and marijuana.
The plea agreement recommends a 10-year suspended prison sentence and two to five years of probation. The probation period would include a stay at the state correctional facility, 1494 Elm St., for one year or until the maximum benefits are achieved.
Documents state that this plea agreement does not affect the pending second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse charges against Cornwell for allegedly assaulting an intoxicated woman in May at a Dubuque residence.
Cornwell’s next court appearance in that case is also set for Monday, Dec. 6.