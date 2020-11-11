A Dubuque man is accused of striking his roommate with a frying pan.

Dean J. Boncyk, 68, of 1845 Jackson St., No. 4, was arrested at 6:43 p.m. Monday in the area of East 20th and Elm streets on a charge of assault with injury.

Court documents state that Boncyk assaulted David R. Manternach, 57, at about 3:50 p.m. Monday.

Boncyk became “upset because he had no money to buy drugs” and struck Manternach in the head with a frying pan, causing a laceration above his eye, according to documents.

Boncyk then fled the apartment.

Manternach was treated at the scene for his injuries but refused to be transported to a hospital.

Officers used traffic camera footage to observe Boncyk leaving the area and walking south on Jackson Street, documents state. Officers later located Boncyk and arrested him.

