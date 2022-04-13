Hempstead High School senior Christopher Vanden Berg feels young voters should make their voices heard.
“We’ve been through a lot of stuff that the older generation hasn’t been through, so we have different priorities,” he said. “Being able to have younger voices (in elections) is important.”
Although Christopher will not be old enough to cast a ballot in Iowa’s June 7 primary election, he shared his opinion through the state’s spring 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll on Tuesday.
Through the straw poll, run by the Iowa secretary of state’s office, students at more than 170 schools cast mock ballots in Iowa’s gubernatorial and congressional races.
As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the secretary of state’s office reported that with nearly 9,000 votes cast, incumbent Republicans U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds all were leading in their races, with 39%, 66%, 65% and 65% of votes, respectively.
As Christopher and his classmates prepared to fill out their ballots, government teacher Joel Miller told them that voters in the 2016 Iowa Youth Straw Poll predicted that Donald Trump would win the presidential election. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Iowa students favored Trump by more than ten percentage points over Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton in that election.
“Virtually every other poll had Clinton winning,” Miller said. “So you people know more than other voters.”
Miller said the class isn’t scheduled to study the elections process until later in the semester, but he made sure to schedule time for the poll on Tuesday.
“It’s just important to educate the students on the process so they have some experience,” he said.
Before students voted, they viewed videos prepared by candidates for the Youth Straw Poll and discussed each candidate’s message and priorities.
Christopher said he did not know much about candidates’ platforms and appreciated the chance to learn what each stood for.
“If you watch TV, you might see only one or two ads,” he said. “Today, we got to hear from all of them at once.”
Senior Olivia Francois voted for Abby Finkenauer, Ashley Hinson and Kim Reynolds because their videos gave clear pictures of their goals and how they would deliver them.
“I think (Finkenauer) really stated why she wanted to run for Congress and why she wanted to pass the bills she wanted to,” Olivia said.
Finkenauer’s name appeared on the Youth Straw Poll ballot despite a recent ruling by a state court judge that she did not have enough valid signatures to appear on the June primary ballot. Finkenauer on Monday appealed the decision to the Iowa Supreme Court, which will hear arguments today.
“The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is about involving students in a hands-on civics activity and getting them interested in voting, not particularly about the candidates themselves,” a press release from the secretary of state’s office reads, noting that ballots with Finkenauer’s name had been provided to schools prior to the ruling.