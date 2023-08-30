Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
City of Dubuque offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day.
The closure includes City Hall and other city offices and facilities, according to a press release.
There will be no curbside trash and recycling collection Monday in Dubuque. Those collections will take place Saturday, Sept. 2.
The first Dubuque City Council meeting of the month will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, rather than Monday.
The Jule will not operate on Monday, and parking meter expiration violations will not be enforced.
Bunker Hill Golf Course will be open, with best-shot events occurring during the weekend. Call 563-589-4261 for details.
Call 563-589-4415 for non-emergency issues Monday.
