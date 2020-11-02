Although the coronavirus pandemic beached the cruising industry for most of the year, Dubuque city leaders are packing for a $1.8 million project that would see the construction of new docking facilities in the Port of Dubuque.
The Dubuque City Council will vote tonight on whether to authorize staff to solicit a design and engineering consultant, which would draft plans.
Viking River Cruises, which operates a fleet of more than 70 ships worldwide, would foot nearly half of the costs in exchange for exclusive docking rights and dedicated use while the vessel is moored in the city.
The council approved the arrangement in January.
“It will be a great boon for our tourism economy,” said Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol. “It was a top priority of the City Council. We are going to stick to that commitment.”
But the COVID-19 pandemic has set the cruising industry adrift.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a no-sail order for cruise ships in March that expired Sunday.
Cruise Lines International Association estimated the suspension of operations in the U.S. resulted in a daily loss of more than 600 jobs.
Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said several popular cruises that were due to visit the city were postponed.
“That whole industry has been decimated,” he said.
But Cruise Lines International sees room for optimism now that cruises can take to the water again.
In a recent poll of cruisers, 77% of respondents said they would be likely or very likely to cruise again within two years — only one percentage point less than those surveyed prior to the pandemic.
Viking will set sail on the Mississippi in August 2022 in a vessel that can accommodate 386 guests. Dubuque is one of three ports of call in Iowa along routes that extend from St. Louis to St. Paul and from New Orleans to St. Paul.
Although the company previously told city officials that they planned to stop at the Port of Dubuque on 14 dates in 2022 and 16 in 2023, Viking’s website lists just six cruises in 2022 and 12 in 2023. All cruises scheduled in 2022 are fully booked, however.
“From what Viking is telling us, (COVID-19) is not affecting their plans at this stage,” said Assistant City Engineer Robert Schiesl. “It appears that the demand is still there.”
A Viking spokesperson could not be reached for comment.
The new landing platform, to be connected to the Mississippi Riverwalk outside the Grand Harbor Resort, could accommodate boats larger than 400 feet.
Other cruise vessels would be able to use the landing when Viking is not.
With council approval, Schiesl plans to issue the request for proposals this month. He anticipates that construction will begin in the summer of 2021 and conclude no later than spring 2022.