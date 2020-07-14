A Dubuque nonprofit organization’s largest annual fundraising event will be held virtually this year.
Opening Doors’ 19th annual Attitude of Gratitude will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21, according to a press release.
The release states that organizers decided to hold the event virtually due to concerns related to COVID-19.
Bobbi Earles and Jeff Vaassen will host the event, which will include silent and live auctions, a raffle and entertainment.
The silent auction will open for remote bidding on Nov. 1 and will close at noon on Nov. 23.
Visit OpeningDoorsDBQ.org/AOG for more information.