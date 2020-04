Pet-friendly menu?

A dog sticks its head out a window of a car at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Dubuque on Tuesday. Sixty-five caption suggestions for this photo were posted to the Telegraph Herald Facebook page. New photos are posted each Wednesday and will appear in print the following Sunday. Here are some of our favorites: • “I’ve been good. Super-size that Big Mac meal.” — Kate Bardon • “Do you offer doggie bags too?” — Vaughn Grimm • “Hello? I’m a dog and I’m very confused right now.” — Nicholas J. Huff