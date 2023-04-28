Wisconsin Americana group to headline October show at Jackson County venue

Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades will perform on Oct. 27 at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, rural Maquoketa, Iowa.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Wisconsin Americana group with five albums to its credit will headline a rural Jackson County venue this fall.
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades will headline the “Holloween” event on Oct. 27 at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave. in rural Maquoketa, according to an online announcement by the venue.
The show also includes Chicago Farmer and Joseph Huber Band and starts at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available beginning today and will be available online at bit.ly/420ufue.
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades have appeared at Telluride Bluegrass Festival, DelFest, High Sierra Music Festival, Blue Ox Music Festival, Northwest String Summit and other events.
The group’s most recent album, “Miles in Blue,” is an 18-track release that celebrates its 10 years together as a band.
Folk musician Cody Diekhoff performs as Chicago Farmer.
The Joseph Huber Band hails from Wisconsin.
