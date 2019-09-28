MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The rain stopped just long enough Friday for dignitaries and soon-to-be homeowners to don hard hats and put a shovel into the muddy ground that soon will become a “pocket neighborhood” in Maquoketa.
The community, called Bear River Cottages, will be constructed at German Street and Creslane Drive.
The neighborhood will feature 10 new homes gathered around a landscaped common area with recreational amenities such as rain and community gardens and a gazebo for picnics and outdoor grilling.
The homes, priced at less than $150,000 each, have been pre-sold, and construction already started at the site. Large earthmoving equipment was parked nearby as about 40 people participated in the celebratory groundbreaking.
The project is a joint effort of East Central Intergovernmental Association, the City of Maquoketa, Jackson County and other entities.
ECIA Executive Director Kelly Deutmeyer called it “an incredible, exciting day.” Other speakers echoed her comments.
“It’s a baby I’ve been trying to deliver for 10 years,” she told those gathered under tents.
Deutmeyer said she started doing research on affordable homes with sustainable construction in 2009. By 2013, the City of Maquoketa provided $10,000 in seed money and $2,000 came from the Realtor Association. ECIA also received a $200,000 federal loan.
Maquoketa State Bank has provided financing for construction loans and is partnering with the Iowa Finance Authority to offer below-market interest rates.
Marty Balliu Construction, of Maquoketa, was selected as the contractor. Crews have been leveling the vacant property.
The finished project can’t come soon enough for the first homebuyer, Teresa Hosch. Hosch is the news director for KMAQ Radio and said she heard about it at a meeting, when it was first presented to Jackson County. The county owned the land and sold it to ECIA for $1.
“I was hooked on this project from the beginning,” she said. “I am excited to be here today. I just want to see it get going.”
Hosch said she had been told that her home might be done before Christmas.
Kathy and Virl Banowetz are among the other soon-to-be residents of the pocket neighborhood.
Habitat for Humanity also has purchased a home. Rachel Dilling, of the organization, said officials have selected the family who will live there, though paperwork still needs to be completed before it is official.