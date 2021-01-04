Area Wisconsin state lawmakers will be sworn in today in Madison and expect work to resume immediately on passing a COVID-19 pandemic relief package.
Both Wisconsin Reps. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, said their No. 1 priority upon returning to the Capitol would be the state’s next stab at relief for constituents feeling the hurt from impacts of the ongoing pandemic.
“First and foremost is negotiating a COVID package with the governor and Senate,” Novak said. “So far, there are things we agree on and things that we don’t.”
He told the Telegraph Herald that he did not want to get into details because the negotiation “changes daily.”
“I look for it to be done soon,” Novak said. “I don’t want to go into specifics because it’s a moving target.”
Tranel, though, highlighted some early measures he thinks must be involved.
“We want to make sure everybody is able to get the vaccine, regardless of economic status,” he said. “We want to make sure when more doses come in, we have enough providers to administer it. That might mean having your dentist be able to give you a COVID vaccine, if they’re willing. There is a lot to look at.”
First thing, though, Tranel said, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development must clear the backlog of expanded unemployment benefits.
“I still get constituents calling me wanting to know where their benefit is,” he said. “That needs to be addressed before almost anything else. But, it seems like the governor agrees and is committed to that.”
Beyond that, too, the pair of southwest Wisconsin Republicans see glimmers of hope already for some bipartisan cooperation with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this year, especially now that the 2020 election has passed.
“You saw this during the election, the governor kept hitting us, asking where our proposal was, but he hadn’t put forward his own either,” Novak said. “I think the dynamics have changed already. Now that the elections are over and the governor can be realistic in what he wants, it’s an ongoing negotiation.”
Tranel said searching for a bipartisan solution in Madison is going to take time. And, he hopes there and in his district, folks are patient and more thoughtful in the new year.
“As I start to get out and about more and more, I can’t emphasize enough that we just look out for one another,” he said. “My biggest concern, bigger than the state checkbook, is people’s mental health. I don’t care if you’re in government, education, journalism, this has been hard on everybody. We need to keep that in mind. So, if we hear about proposals we might not immediately agree with, we need to stop and think about them before responding.”
The checkbook
The next thing Wisconsin legislators will have to figure out is the state’s biennial budget, due July 1.
“For all of us in the Legislature, this is our first time dealing with a pandemic and a budget at the same time,” Tranel said. “Our biggest priority will have to be just getting through so we can get the resources we have into the right hands, and do it with the dollars we have. The last thing we can do in the middle of the pandemic is raise taxes.”
Novak said he is waiting to see what Evers brings forth in his proposed budget before he starts planning the budget.
“I’m a little optimistic because of what we’re hearing now, compared to in March,” he said. “And we do have a surplus and a rainy day fund that are in good shape.”
Other possibilities
Wisconsin has a full-time Legislature. Each session runs the majority of two years. So, the session beginning today will not adjourn until sometime in 2022.
This has many impacts on legislation lawmakers had put forward in the last session and which of those were quashed with the abrupt end to the last session.
Specifically, Novak and Tranel — with their districts being in the Driftless region — were center to an omnibus measure concerning water quality. That passed the Assembly before fizzling in the Senate, come pandemic time.
“I served as chairman of state water quality task force,” Novak said. “There were something like 14 bills. One thing I pushed for was increased funding for county conservation agents.”
Tranel served as a voice for the agriculture industry in those discussions.
“In the package of bills that passed, obviously agriculture is going to have a big role to play,” he said. “My objective was to make sure people who are not farmers understand that agriculture knows its role. No one cares more about the environment here than farmers.”
Tranel wanted to ensure that agriculture is not taking the full brunt of water quality without being compensated.
“I wanted to make sure that anything we asked farmers to do had a tangible benefit, so they understand why they’re being asked it,” he said. “I championed pilot programs where farmers would be compensated for experimenting with alternate forms of nitrogen, more intensive grazing.”
Both were eager to get those bills back on the table.
Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, did not respond to requests for comment on this story.