Tyler Freye, manager of customer operations for Alliant Energy in Dubuque, reacts to audience applause as Mark Dickson, of John Deere Dubuque Works, and Jacque Arensdorf, of Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., applaud during Thursday’s United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States campaign kickoff event at Dubuque’s Diamond Jo Casino.

 Erik Hogstrom

A fundraising campaign for local nonprofits kicked off Thursday with an event bearing the trappings of a big game.

United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States opened its 2022-23 campaign with master of ceremonies Katie Wiedemann — clad in a referee’s uniform — blowing a whistle, business and nonprofit partners answering questions in a mock press conference, and Danielle Leibfried, president and CEO of the local United Way, encouraging attendees to participate in “the wave.”

