If a stranger on a bicycle has ever offered you a burrito on a given Sunday, worry not: it’s probably the Urban Bicycle Food Mission. Probably.
“We’re kind of creepers,” said board president Amanda Reynolds, laughing.
The food mission, a 100% volunteer-run organization that has been active for a little more than four years, distributes meals every Sunday, pedaling and — especially now that cold is setting in — driving around downtown to reach those with food need.
They prefer the bikes when they can use them, though, particularly when seeking out homeless people.
“When we talk about reaching this transient community, it’s much more accessible to go by bike,” Emerald Frommelt said. “You can go into parks. And it’s more personable.”
While it’s a more transitory relationship than other aid organizations, the group works as more than a delivery service: they’re there to check in on people, often those who are hardest to reach, and provide them with resources like a booklet printed by Resources Unite listing shelters and free meals.
Cyclists also stock personal care packages when available, which include soap, shampoo, razors and feminine hygiene products, as well as “heat packets” with hats, gloves, scarves and socks in the winter.
“It’s not just food, it’s a whole holistic approach,” said Reynolds, an assistant professor of social work at Loras College.
The Food Mission starts its Sundays with six to 10 volunteers prepping as many as 200 meals in the kitchen of Dubuque Rescue Mission.
From there, volunteers split into two groups: one distributes food at a series of static locations, beginning with the Rescue Mission at 4 p.m.; then Carnegie-Stout Public Library from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and last the Ecumenical Tower at Sixth and Locust streets.
The second group will traverse downtown neighborhoods, seeking out homeless people on the street.
The group sticks to the historic downtown and North End neighborhoods, which allows them to reach homeless residents living near downtown as well as part of the census tract containing the North End identified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a food desert, an area where families may have a difficult time accessing affordable or nutritious food due to a lack of grocery stores or access to transportation.
According to the USDA’s Economic Research Service, four of Dubuque’s census tracts have a significant number or share of residents more than a mile from a supermarket, including the North End and Point neighborhoods, a broad area surrounding Loras Boulevard west of Bluff Street, and Key West.
While the group has five to six core staff and enough meal preppers, they’re pretty much always seeking new volunteers for the delivery service, which Reynolds and Frommelt think intimidates potential volunteers.
“We try to think about the safety aspect,” Reynolds said. “We don’t like to be out in the dark. We try to get the food out in two hours.”
Interested individuals can apply via volunteerdbq.com or reach out on Facebook or Instagram.
