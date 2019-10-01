East Dubuque officials will not allow all-terrain and utility vehicles on city streets.
City Council members recently voted, 4-3, to cease investigating an ordinance that would allow ATV and UTV vehicles on city streets.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said council members were asked by City Manager Loras Herrig if they wished for him to keep investigating the issue. VanOstrand said he and Council Members Randy Degenhardt, Martin Werner and Delbert Belken felt the ordinance would be too challenging to implement, considering that it would be illegal for the vehicles to travel on the two highways running through town and on roads outside city limits.
“We have a lot of property that goes from the city to the county, and it is just too complicated,” VanOstrand said. “We’re just going to let it go by the wayside and move on to more important things.”
Council Members Dawn Stelpflug, Robin Pearson and Adam Arling disagreed, feeling the issue should be examined further by city staff. Arling said he feels the ordinance would be a great convenience for many residents and could help to bring in potential customers for local businesses.
“I think it would be a great revenue opportunity for the city,” he said. “There are property owners that would get on board with it if we did pass it.”
Council members voted, 3-3, on the issue, at which point the mayor broke the tie.