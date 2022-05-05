EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members this week unanimously approved to update the city’s comprehensive plan.
City Manager Loras Herrig said the city’s current plan is outdated and that, without an up-to-date plan, the city will miss out on funding opportunities.
“We are in desperate need to have our plan updated,” he said.
Dan Fox, senior planner at East Central Intergovernmental Association, presented an outline of the agency’s proposal and what it would include. Fox said the cost of the updated comprehensive plan is $30,000, but the ECIA would use $15,000 of its planning funds to cover half of that amount.
“It would be a 50-50 partnership,” he said.
Herrig said the city’s $15,000 contribution has been budgeted for.
A comprehensive plan presents a vision for the future with long-range goals and objectives for all activities affecting growth and development, said Fox, adding that East Dubuque’s comprehensive plan would address the next 20 to 30 years.
Herrig said the two main benefits of a current comprehensive plan are expanded funding opportunities and collecting community input on the future of the city. He added that, often, grants and funding applications ask for a copy of a municipality’s comprehensive plan, and if it is decades old as in the case of East Dubuque, the request is declined immediately.
“A lot of what we’re trying to do, I need a way to find funding,” said Herrig.
Fox said a typical comprehensive plan covers community vision for the city, identifies priorities and goals, provides recommendations and outlines implementation of planning elements, such as housing, economic development, transportation and land use.
“Twenty years in the future, where does the community want to be? This can serve as an action plan for the City Council,” he said.
He noted that while the comprehensive plan can be used as a policy guide, it is not a regulatory document and city officials are not bound to its contents. ECIA will be ready to begin the project in September, and barring complications, it will take about one year to complete the work, said Fox.