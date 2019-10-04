GALENA, Ill. — Officials at the Galena Public Library have added Halloween costumes to their offerings this fall.
The library is hosting a costume exchange through the end of the month, allowing visitors to donate or take outfits for the Halloween season.
“I think it’s really fun,” said Larissa Distler, adult services librarian. “It’s kind of a national trend in libraries, doing the library of things, doing the baking pans, doing the tech gadgets and tools. ... So we thought a costume exchange would be a good seasonal thing to do.”
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in participating:
Where and when is the costume exchange?
You can find available costumes on the main floor of the Galena Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. The exchange is open during normal library hours — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Do I need to have a library card?
No. You do not have to be a library cardholder to participate in the free exchange.
Do I have to bring a costume in order to take one?
No. If you need a costume but don’t have one to exchange, you still can take one, according to Rachel Lenstra, children and teen services librarian.
The library still is seeking costume donations, particularly for children preschool-aged and younger.
What’s available?
On Wednesday afternoon, available costumes included Cleopatra, Pikachu, a ladybug and Spider-Man, as well as a mermaid costume of which Lenstra and Distler were particularly fond.
“There is a mermaid one that I really wish fit me,” Lenstra said. “It’s a kids’ costume, but it’s beautiful.”
While most of the costumes that have come in so far have been child-sized, there also have been some adult outfits.
The state of Halloween costumes
Officials from the National Retail Federation expect U.S. consumers to spend about $8.8 billion for Halloween this year, at an average of about $86 per shopper.
The trade association’s annual survey also took a look at Americans’ plans for Halloween costumes. Here are a few things they found:
- Consumers intend to spend about $3.2 billion on costumes this year.
- The most popular costume option for children this year is a princess, followed by superheroes such as Spider-Man, Avengers characters and Batman.
- Adults’ top costume choice is a witch, followed by vampires, superheroes, pirates and zombies.
- 29 million people plan to put their pets in costumes. The most popular costume for pets is a pumpkin, followed by a hot dog.